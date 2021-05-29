Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $866,000 Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 300.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Illumina by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1,598.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after buying an additional 67,803 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 11.5% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,337,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,228 shares of company stock worth $8,933,330. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $405.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $395.25 and a 200-day moving average of $390.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 94.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

