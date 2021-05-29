Pictet & Cie Europe SA Makes New $225,000 Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 990 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $597,618,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Square by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $661,753.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,010,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,545,583 shares of company stock worth $359,677,401. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $222.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.77. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 313.41, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

