Pictet & Cie Europe SA Purchases Shares of 6,027 Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Natera by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $94.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.31. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.99.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 29,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $2,957,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,163.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 322,428 shares of company stock valued at $31,693,388. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NTRA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

