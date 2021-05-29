Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 16,600 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,470 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 83.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 189,499.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,539 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in UBS Group by 12,288.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,246 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.