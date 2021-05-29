Pictet North America Advisors SA Purchases 2,313 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.9% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,909,000 after acquiring an additional 270,837 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 214,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 32,537 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $2,386,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $17,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $164.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $165.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $497.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.74.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

