Pigeoncoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $2.09 million and $19,674.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007591 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000098 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000087 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

