PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Up 122.2% in May

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the April 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 419.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 68,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 55,430 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 44,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. 19,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,623. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

