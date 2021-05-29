Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Trading Down 0.5%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $10.92. Approximately 1,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 11,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

