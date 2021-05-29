Piper Sandler Weighs in on Stereotaxis, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stereotaxis in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stereotaxis’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $8.02 on Friday. Stereotaxis has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $594.39 million, a P/E ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STXS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

