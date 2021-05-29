Pizza Price Hits $0.0826 on Top Exchanges (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can now be bought for $0.0826 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $5,910.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000855 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00009533 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $891.61 or 0.02614380 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00016839 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

