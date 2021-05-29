Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Plexus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average is $85.38. Plexus has a one year low of $59.59 and a one year high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Plexus will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Plexus news, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $430,200.00. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,536 shares of company stock worth $1,787,355 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Plexus by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 57,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,383,000 after purchasing an additional 110,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

