PlotX (PLOT) Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 28th. PlotX has a market capitalization of $8.19 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlotX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlotX has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlotX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00079058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00018730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.83 or 0.00900797 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,275.53 or 0.09139785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00090667 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlotX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlotX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.