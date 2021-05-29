PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Short Interest Update

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a growth of 158.4% from the April 29th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

PBTHF traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $10.11. 4,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,395. PointsBet has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PointsBet in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

