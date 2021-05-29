Polkadot (DOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.95 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. During the last week, Polkadot has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $18.95 billion and approximately $2.53 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $20.10 or 0.00058552 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.98 or 0.00311697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00190341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.58 or 0.00770854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.82 or 0.00902657 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,078,242,383 coins and its circulating supply is 942,718,268 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

