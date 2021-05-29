PotCoin Price Tops $0.0206 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $19,674.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,134.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,257.76 or 0.06614291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.41 or 0.01858548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.64 or 0.00473548 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00183977 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.95 or 0.00702944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.00477506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.85 or 0.00436068 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,257,201 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

