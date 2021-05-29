Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds Sells 14,387 Shares of Stock

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 14,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $273,928.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marshall T. Reynolds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Marshall T. Reynolds sold 28,700 shares of Premier Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $546,161.00.

NASDAQ PFBI opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $274.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 27,719 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 117,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

