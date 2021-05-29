Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 9,759 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $83.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $86.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.