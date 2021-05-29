Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires New Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

In related news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $248.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.19. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.11 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.