Premier Fund Managers Ltd Cuts Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,749,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,966,537,000 after buying an additional 22,916,472 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,473,000 after buying an additional 1,925,919 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,891,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,586,000 after buying an additional 823,549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,545,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,017,000 after buying an additional 43,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,894,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,621,000 after buying an additional 1,071,767 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BEP opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -154.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. R. F. Lafferty reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.39.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

