Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 1,250 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Ball by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Ball by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $1,144,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.97. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.42.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.