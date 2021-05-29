Premier Fund Managers Ltd Takes Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,125 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

In other news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $1,696,307.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,364.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,645.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $118.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.26.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.