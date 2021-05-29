Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,334 shares during the quarter. Ocwen Financial makes up approximately 1.4% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 1.92% of Ocwen Financial worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 13,385.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the period. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Shares of OCN stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 26,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,705. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33, a current ratio of 14.69 and a quick ratio of 14.69. The firm has a market cap of $285.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 1.87. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.59 million for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.67%.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.