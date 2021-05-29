Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $2.54 Million in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $63,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $921,591. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $39,652.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,491 shares of company stock worth $145,517 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USNA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.74. The stock had a trading volume of 46,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,847. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.13. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $106.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.93.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.