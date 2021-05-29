Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $773,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

IQV traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,952. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 114.36, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $133.18 and a one year high of $244.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.95 and a 200-day moving average of $194.14.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IQV. Barclays upped their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

