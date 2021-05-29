Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.44.

VMC traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,798. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

