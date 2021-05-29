Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $41.80. 357,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,760. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.81 and a beta of 1.71. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $88,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at $874,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $75,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,397.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,481 shares of company stock valued at $7,245,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

