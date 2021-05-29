Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Rapid7 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,907,000 after purchasing an additional 293,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Rapid7 by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 199,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 73,788 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,828. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPD. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $83.65. 282,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,072. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.04 and its 200 day moving average is $81.01. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

