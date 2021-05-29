PressOne 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,270.00 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. In the last week, PressOne has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One PressOne coin can currently be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. PressOne has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $1,270.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PressOne Profile

PRS is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official website is press.one . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

PressOne Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

