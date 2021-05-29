Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $65.39 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

