Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $860 million-$880 million.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $32.73 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $39.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Privia Health Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.83.

In related news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

