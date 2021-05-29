Project Pai Market Cap Reaches $33.52 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $33.52 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00040250 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00036867 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000180 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,751,474,870 coins and its circulating supply is 1,548,384,069 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

