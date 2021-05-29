Project-X (NANOX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.00

Project-X (CURRENCY:NANOX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Project-X has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Project-X coin can now be purchased for $28,492.84 or 0.84347656 BTC on exchanges. Project-X has a market capitalization of $2,229.96 and approximately $11.00 worth of Project-X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00056697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.78 or 0.00330912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00195843 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.78 or 0.00780862 BTC.

Project-X Profile

Project-X’s total supply is 1 coins.

Buying and Selling Project-X

