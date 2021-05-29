Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Prologis by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $117.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.93 and a 1-year high of $119.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 66.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.