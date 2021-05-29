Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in May

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PGUCY remained flat at $$4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734. Prosegur Cash has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

