Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in May

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of PGUCY remained flat at $$4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734. Prosegur Cash has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52.
Prosegur Cash Company Profile
