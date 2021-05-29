Provention Bio’s (PRVB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $482.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.01. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 407.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 66.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 58.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

