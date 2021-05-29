Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $173,710.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,955.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,647 shares of company stock valued at $388,419. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS opened at $25.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.07. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

PFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood cut Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

