Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 12,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.23.

NYSE PRU opened at $106.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.74 and a 200-day moving average of $87.48. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

