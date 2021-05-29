Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 364.3% from the April 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Prysmian stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. Prysmian has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

Several analysts have commented on PRYMY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Prysmian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

