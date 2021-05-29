pulltherug.finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,455.00 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be bought for $6.35 or 0.00017790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a market capitalization of $59,920.33 and approximately $1,455.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00078559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00018496 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.67 or 0.00898470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.25 or 0.09120764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00090580 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Coin Profile

pulltherug.finance (CRYPTO:RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

