PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Insider Purchases $199,158.00 in Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) insider Melissa Westerman purchased 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.33. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $35.75.

PCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,545,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

