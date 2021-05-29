Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issued By Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of KB Home in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.93.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32. KB Home has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in KB Home by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in KB Home by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 343,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 103,412 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $21,919,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

