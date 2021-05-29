Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s FY2022 earnings at $13.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.92 EPS.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $164.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $77.60 and a twelve month high of $177.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.24.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

