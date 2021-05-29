Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Lifted by Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KB Home in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.02 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

Shares of KBH opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. KB Home has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 100.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.