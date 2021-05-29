Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for TFI International in a report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

NYSE:TFII opened at $95.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. TFI International has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2324 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.