Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Nissan Motor in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NSANY opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.27. Nissan Motor has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

