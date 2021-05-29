Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Issued By William Blair

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on URBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

URBN stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,919.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.87%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $23,053,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $18,710,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after purchasing an additional 482,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 408,518 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $717,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,200 in the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

