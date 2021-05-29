Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TMCI opened at $32.45 on Thursday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

In other news, insider Jaime A. Frias sold 329,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,596,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,016 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 5,253,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $89,314,685.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,171,385 shares in the company, valued at $189,913,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock worth $101,732,845 in the last quarter.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

