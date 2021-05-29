Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report released on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on URBN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

Shares of URBN opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,919.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $23,053,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $18,710,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after buying an additional 482,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,253,000 after buying an additional 408,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,261 shares in the company, valued at $86,279.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $103,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,656 shares of company stock worth $1,991,200. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

