QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Shares Gap Up to $45.00

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.00, but opened at $46.62. QAD shares last traded at $46.62, with a volume of 2 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.11 million, a PE ratio of 101.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QAD stock. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL owned 0.29% of QAD worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

