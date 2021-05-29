qPULA Trading Management LP Sells 352 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

qPULA Trading Management LP lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after buying an additional 224,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,223.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,316.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,207.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,398.20 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

